Thundering 13 'uncle' enjoys Eagles Super Bowl celebration

As host, Frick took care of day-to-day duties off the field for the Thundering 13.

National championships have been kind to Williamsport, Pa., resident Ron Frick these last several months.

The host, otherwise known as "Uncle" of the Lufkin Little League team watched his foster team win the national championship at the World Series in August. Thursday, Frick attended the Super Bowl celebration parade for his favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm a lifelong Eagles fan," Frick said in an interview with East Texas Now on Thursday. "It was an unbelievable experience. I have no idea how big the crowd was. It was huge and it was huge from very early this morning."

Frick and Michael Lundy were chosen to host the Lufkin team after drawing the Southwest Region out of a bucket before the Series began.

"I was honored to be one of the team hosts this year," Frick said. "It was just a terrific experience. I feel like I'm part of the East Texas family now."

Frick, who used to be a banker, is now the chief executive officer of Lycoma County United Way.

"So I'm in the public service arena now and we have a giving community," Frick said. "Our community reminds me of Lufkin. We're very small but very proud of our community."

Frick was born in Philadelphia and raised in the area.

"If you have any relationship with Philadelphia at all, you're a Philly sports fan," he said. "I am a Flyers fan and Phillies fan and 76ers fan. The Flyers were good in the 70s but I was too young to go to parades then. And when the Phillies won in 2008, I was sick and couldn't get here. This is the first major sports parade I've been to. Of course I waited 57 years for the Eagles to win a Super Bowl."

Frick said the Eagles have created a bond for the fans.

"I can tell you that most Philadelphia fans are used to having teams that don't win," Frick said. "But I think there's a new level of confidence in the city. I was talking to some people in the crowd today about how this team has brought this city together, without regard to race or creed or anything. It all centered around one thing: we have a Super Bowl championship."

And don't worry about a quarterback controversy, Frick said.

"Carson Wentz took the team as far as we went and had a really good season and had it not been for the injury, he would've been the quarterback," Frick said. "Nick Foles is just a great guy, solid Christian athlete and very proud of coming back to Philadelphia. I think he's our backup quarterback and Carson is our starter but it's very hard to bench him for what he was able to do at the end of the season."

