Lufkin student creates first-ever gift card fundraiser for Harold's House

One Lufkin student is giving back to her community by fundraising for a child advocacy center, in a new and efficient way. Instead of second hand clothes or toys, the high school junior is asking everyone to donate gift cards, to the Angelina Alliance for Children in Lufkin.

Elizabeth Jones' first experience with Harold's House was through Lufkin High School's "Leadership Tomorrow" program, which encouraged her to think about the impact of organizations around her.

"We went to Harold's House and we visited them, and they told us all about what they do," Jones said. "And, I thought it was something that was a big deal in this community, that was really important. Not just in Lufkin and Angelina County, but it's also in Sabine County, Nacogdoches County and several other places that they serve."

Jones contacted Harold's House about donating physical items, when the staff suggested donations of gift cards.

"We have various needs and sometimes needs pop up and we don't have the resources, and we don't have the resources for those exact needs," said Harold's House program director, Annie Henderson. "So, gift cards provide us flexibility to be able to provide the best resources and provide services for the clients that come in."

Jones received her first gift cards from family, but said she hopes to get her fellow students involved.

The fundraiser will go throughout the month of February, but Jones isn't worried about hitting a specific amount, when it comes to the cards.

"I also want to raise an awareness because some people don't even know it exists," Jones said. "People actually need a place like that. And, they don't know where to go, so now they can."

Walmart and Target gift cards are preferred and will be used directly by the staff at Harold's House, to address needs as they walk in.

Jones and the staff at Harold's House ask that the gift cards be dropped off at the following locations: Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Lufkin High School, The Very Thing, or Lufkin ISD Administrative Office.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.