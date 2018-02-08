Lufkin student creates first-ever gift card fundraiser for Harold's House

National championships have been kind to Williamsport, Pa., resident Ron Frick these last several months. The host, otherwise known as "Uncle" of the Lufkin Little League team watched his foster team win the national championship at the World Series in August. Thursday, Frick attended the Super Bowl celebration parade for his favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
According to a facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a former Groveton softball coach was given the maximum sentence today for indecency with a child.
Last week Kennard ISD had a flu outbreak and janitorial staff spent their Saturday deep cleaning all campuses.
One Lufkin student is giving back to her community by fundraising for a child advocacy center, in a new and efficient way.
Investors remain concerned about the stock market plunge, but many are taking the advice of financial advisers and riding it out in hopes of good returns at a later date.
