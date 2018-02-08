Kennard ISD undergoes deep clean after flu outbreak

Among many campuses experiencing a flu outbreak, Kennard ISD's janitorial staff spent their Saturday deep cleaning all campuses.

“It was a crew of about 4 people,” said Matt Dodd, Vice President of custodial services. “It took them between 9 to 10 hours to clean the entire campus. That’s consisting of the primary, elementary, and the high school.”

Dodd said the champion spray they use is a hospital grade disinfectant that kills more viruses than your average spray, but disinfectant spray wasn't the only product used to kill flu bacteria

“We decided to bomb rooms based on the outbreak or where the most kids were out of each class,” said Dodd.

Nevertheless, the district is keeping their campuses germ free

“Normally it would be normal tabletops any contact surfaces, doorknobs, and trash. A deep clean goes from the bottom of the floor to the top as far as we can go,” Dodd said.

Dodd said they even put bombing disinfectants and sprays on the buses to help kill germs.



If you want to do a deep cleaning at home, Dodd said the safest thing to do is pay attention to the labels and instructions on the bottles.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.



