Former Groveton coach given max sentence for indecency with child

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a former Groveton softball coach was given the maximum sentence today for indecency with a child.

Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro said Jeremy Carroll violated probation on a charge of indecency with a child by having pornography, and accessing the internet.

Wallace said Carroll was sentenced to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison.

“After being asked why he should not get the maximum sentence, he claimed that he would miss his cat and dog,” Wallace said. “Carroll showed no remorse, instead he cussed and joked about the judicial system, Trinity County and the people here.”

Schiro presented the case to Judge Kacey Jones.

In a previous East Texas news story, Carroll was a softball coach for Groveton high school and text messages led to his arrest and the charge of improper relationship with a child in 2012.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.