Woden's Britney Thompson signs with AC Lady Roadrunners

From AC Athletics

Britney Thompson’s scoring abilities alone would have been enough to capture a college coach’s eye, as the Woden High School senior point guard is averaging 18 points per game for the Lady Eagles in 2017-2018.

What may be her most coveted skill for Angelina College head coach Byron Coleman is Thompson’s ability to get the ball moving in the opposite direction. Thompson has notched eight steals in a single game twice just in the past few weeks, victimizing Timpson and Shelbyville in Woden wins. Her anticipation, combined with quick hands and a relentless desire to harass opposing ball handlers, makes her a perfect fit on the defensive-minded Coleman’s squad.

On Thursday, Thompson officially signed with the Lady Roadrunners and will hit the Shands Gymnasium floor in the fall of 2018.

“I’ve been watching Angelina basketball for the past couple of years, just because I was looking forward to a chance to play here,” Thompson said. “From what I can tell, they have great coaching and a great program.”

Thompson has shown herself a smooth ball handler and a solid shooter, but she said her focus on the defensive end has always been a part of her approach.

“Defense wins games. Offense gets the points, but defense stops the other team from scoring,” Thompson said. ‘I practice it a lot. My dad and my sister would always work with me on getting better on defense, and it’s always been a big part of my game.”

Add “toughness” to her list of attributes as well. Thompson showed up for Thursday’s signing sporting a massive shiner, courtesy of a stray elbow thrown in a recent game. It won’t slow her a bit as her Lady Eagles begin the playoffs next week.

Thompson said her decision to become a Lady Roadrunner had as much to do with family as it did seeing AC’s style of play.

“First, AC is close to my family, close to my dad,” Thompson said. “I’ve always wanted to stay close to them, and this will definitely give me the opportunity and the way the (Lady Roadrunners) play and the way they’re coached just makes it look like a fun team to be a part of.”

Thompson, who plans to major in pre-veterinary, is the daughter of Heidi and Brian Thompson.