90-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Buna

A 90-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Buna Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle wreck at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred on Highway 96 about three miles north of Buna.

The preliminary crash report shows that Robert Miles Herbst of Silsbee was driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car north on Highway 96 when his left rear tire blew out. Herbst lost control of his car, and the Lincoln left the road and rolled over, the press release stated.

Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced Herbst dead at the scene.

