Affidavit: Man pointed handgun at Jasper County sheriff during brief standoff

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday in the wake of a brief standoff in which the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at Sheriff Mitchell Newman.

Michael Duhon, of Jasper, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a JCSO deputy was dispatched out to a home in the 200 block of County Road 62A Wednesday to check out a report of a suicidal person in the woods behind the house at that address. When he got there, Newman, Patrol Lt. Morgan Downs, and Lt. Investigator Ryan Cunningham were already at the scene and had gone into the woods to look for the man, who had been identified as Duhon.

The deputy was joined by Capt. James Carter, and they went into the wooded area to find the others and Duhon.

The deputy wrote in the affidavit that after he and Carter split up, he started hearing gunshots near him. He also said in the affidavit that he heard a man’s voice that he presumed was Duhon’s yelling, “Shoot me” over and over again. Duhon also allegedly said, “If you don’t shoot me, then I will shoot you.”

By the time the JCSO deputy found the other law enforcement officers, they had found Duhon and were putting handcuffs on him.

“I was informed at this time that Duhon had pointed a firearm at Sheriff Newman’s head,” the deputy said in the affidavit.

The deputy noticed a small, black Jennings Firearms Model J-22 .22-caliber pistol near Duhon and the other law enforcement officers.

After Duhon was transported to the sheriff’s office to await an evaluation by the Veteran’s Affairs Office, the deputy sat with him. Duhon eventually got “extremely agitated” and demanded they let him go home.

“Duhon stated that once he was out of here and back home, he would go back into the woods, and we wouldn’t find him again, and if we tried, we would have fun,” the affidavit stated. “When I asked him what he meant by fun, Duhon wouldn’t answer.”

Duhon also allegedly told the JCSO deputy that after he was let out, he would be coming to see the deputy, gestured at his duty equipment, and added that he would love to catch the law enforcement officer without “all your [expletive]."

