Affidavit: Man pointed handgun at Jasper County sheriff during brief standoff

Corrigan police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust and a lead in a burglary case. Police say one person remains at large.More >>
Corrigan police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust and a lead in a burglary case. Police say one person remains at large.More >>
Lufkin middle school was built in the early 1950s and almost 70 years later the same building stands.More >>
Lufkin middle school was built in the early 1950s and almost 70 years later the same building stands.More >>
Lufkin ISD has announced it will be partnering with Angelina College to bring a early college program, to Lufkin High School's campus.More >>
Lufkin ISD has announced it will be partnering with Angelina College to bring a early college program, to Lufkin High School's campus.More >>
The annual Wine Swirl in Nacogdoches is set to once again attract hundreds of residents and visitors to downtown. Junior Forum volunteers were busy preparing decorations Friday. Tables will be designed with beautiful centerpieces. After six years of successful wine swirls, tomorrow's event should be no different. "We're hoping to sell out,” said Amy Mehaffey, the Main Street director. “We're selling a lot more tickets this year. It's going to be li...More >>
The annual Wine Swirl in Nacogdoches is set to once again attract hundreds of residents and visitors to downtown. Junior Forum volunteers were busy preparing decorations Friday. Tables will be designed with beautiful centerpieces. After six years of successful wine swirls, tomorrow's event should be no different. "We're hoping to sell out,” said Amy Mehaffey, the Main Street director. “We're selling a lot more tickets this year. It's going to be li...More >>
A 90-year-old Silsbee man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Buna Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 90-year-old Silsbee man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Buna Thursday afternoon.More >>