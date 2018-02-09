VOTE NOW: Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge

Stephen F. Austin head basketball coach Kyle Keller needs your vote! Take a, 'time out,' and cast your ballot by clicking here: Vote for Coach Keller.

You can vote up to three times a day, and round two voting will end Sunday, February 11th. Keller is hoping to win $10,000 for the Nacogdoches United Way charity.

Keller is one of 48 NCAA Division I men;s basketball coaches competing for the grand prize to award their chosen charity. The voting is entirely based on fan participation.

