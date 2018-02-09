Oncor contractors in Nacogdoches improving transmission lines

Motorists are encouraged to observe all safety signs when entering a work zone. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The view through one of many steel transmission poles being erected in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Numerous warning signs for power line work can be seen in Nacogdoches as Oncor continues a massive project. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Oncor contractors are hard to miss in Nacogdoches, as a massive project throughout the city continues.

East Texas News has the details on what brings the crews to town and its impact on the economy and customers.

A motorist will know when they've found an Oncor contract crew. They'll see lots of barriers, trucks, and workers upgrading transmission lines.

"What we had for years were wood poles,” said Grady Cashion, Oncor’s Lufkin-Nacogdoches area manager. “Most of them are being changed out for steel poles and some concrete poles."

The steel pole structures are seen lying on their side until erected to a height of 120 to 150 feet. Every 800 to 1000 feet, another one goes up.

"They run all the way from the west part of Nacogdoches to the east part of Nacogdoches,” Cashion said.

City Engineer Steve Bartlett stated the upgrades are an important component in maintaining consistent electrical service. Oncor states it prepares the city for future growth.

Oncor contractors take up 31 rooms at one hotel.

Other workers are in town clearing the right of way for the widening of Austin Street.

"Arbor Resources. They're here contracted to trim up, we believe, in the area of Austin Road and they're going to be down at motel 6 for the next few days,” said Joanna Temple, the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau’s sales director.

Then there's a return of once frequent visitors to Nacogdoches.

"Oil and gas. It is definitely coming back,” Temple said. “We have already experienced and seen some crews come up from Houston."

As work picks up, motorists are reminded to respect barriers and safety zones.

The Oncor crews should be in Nacogdoches for a number of months.

The next big location site will be on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus near the arboretum. Landscapers are in the planning stage of relocating some plantings currently in the right of way. They can be returned once the steel poles are installed.

