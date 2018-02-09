Centerville's girls basketball program looking to bring winning tradition back to the school

The Centerville Lady Bulldogs know they are underdogs. They like it that way.

The team is aware that many people can not fine "Little" Centerville on a map.

"If you pass it and blink you are gonna miss it," senior Savannah Westbrook said.

"We just tell them we are a little school between Apple Springs and Groveton," senior Haley Mott said. "Not many people know us but the ones that do know we are awesome."

"We do get confused with the one on Interstate 45," head coach Kevin Parker said.

Inside the old Centerville Gym, a group of girls are looking to bring back the glory days of basketball to the school.

"When I was in high school and would come and play here it was packed," Parker said. "Obviously we would like to get it back to that. it is exciting for these kids."

The team is on a hot streak going 21-4 this season and heading into the playoffs as the number two seed of their district. For the seniors this is the second time they will be in the playoffs but these Lady Bulldogs believe they are better than that 2015 team.

"We work together more as a family," Westbrook said. All the girls are like sisters. We have grown up together."

They are coached by Kevin Parker. In fact Parker also coaches the boys team. If you combine the rosters, it is most of the school's student body..

"When we go on the road, their are not a whole lot left in the hallways," Parker said.

With a playoff game in sight Tuesday night, only one this is on their mind.

"I'm looking at a state tournament," Westbrook said.

And if that happens, they might have to cancel school for the day.

