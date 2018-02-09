Tickets still available for Nacogdoches' Downtown Wine Swirl

Volunteers, many from the Junior Forum, help prepare centerpieces for the annual event that raises money for Main Street beautification projects and Christmas lighting. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The 6th annual Downtown Wine Swirl in Nacogdoches is Saturday, Feb. 10. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The annual Wine Swirl in Nacogdoches is set to once again attract hundreds of residents and visitors to downtown.

Junior Forum volunteers were busy preparing decorations Friday. Tables will be designed with beautiful centerpieces.

After six years of successful wine swirls, tomorrow's event should be no different.

"We're hoping to sell out,” said Amy Mehaffey, the Main Street director. “We're selling a lot more tickets this year. It's going to be like a wine festival, rain or shine event, so we'll either be under a tent or out on the brick streets tasting wine from Texas wineries all over the state."

The wine swirl is tomorrow from five to nine in the evening. Aside from wine, there will be music and food trucks.

Tickets are $40. The Fredonia Hotel and the Red House Winery on Pillar Street are selling them.

Proceeds go toward downtown beautification projects and Christmas decorations.

