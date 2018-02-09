Corrigan police bust burglary suspects after traffic stop, 1 remains at large

Corrigan police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust and a lead in a burglary case. Police say one person remains at large.

Officers are searching for Meagan Redding, 17, of Corrigan, Texas, who has an outstanding warrant for her arrest for burglary of a habitation in connection with the break-in.

On Jan. 31, Detectives Christopher Lima and Dana Vanya of the Corrigan Police Department conducted a traffic stop. The detectives found methamphetamine and marijuana.

While speaking with the people in the vehicle, detectives learned about a possible burglary of a residence which happened a few days prior.

The department was able to confirm the burglary after doing a check of the home, which was located off of Highway 59. Officers found the door to the residence open and determined the home had been broken into.

Officers began a search of surrounding pawn shops and were able to recover almost all of the property stolen during the burglary.

Detectives also got a search warrant for the residence of one suspect. More stolen property was found in that home, along with narcotics.

Those arrested include:

Dillon Scroggins, 24, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Burglary of Habitation a felony offense, and Tampering with Evidence a Felony offense.

Bret Scroggins, 20, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Burglary of Habitation.

Donna Isaacks, 37, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Possession Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and a felony warrant out of Texas Pardon and Parole.

Garin Gesford, 30, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Tampering with Evidence.

Toni Cooper, 43, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

To provide information on the case or Redding's whereabouts, call the Corrigan Police Department at 936-398-2551 or Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.

