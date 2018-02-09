Corrigan police bust burglary suspects after traffic stop, 1 rem - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Corrigan police bust burglary suspects after traffic stop, 1 remains at large

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Raycom News Media Source: Raycom News Media
CORRIGAN, TX (KTRE) -

Corrigan police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust and a lead in a burglary case. Police say one person remains at large.

Officers are searching for Meagan Redding, 17, of Corrigan, Texas, who has an outstanding warrant for her arrest for burglary of a habitation in connection with the break-in.

On Jan. 31, Detectives Christopher Lima and Dana Vanya of the Corrigan Police Department conducted a traffic stop. The detectives found methamphetamine and marijuana.

While speaking with the people in the vehicle, detectives learned about a possible burglary of a residence which happened a few days prior.

The department was able to confirm the burglary after doing a check of the home, which was located off of Highway 59. Officers found the door to the residence open and determined the home had been broken into.

Officers began a search of surrounding pawn shops and were able to recover almost all of the property stolen during the burglary.

Detectives also got a search warrant for the residence of one suspect. More stolen property was found in that home, along with narcotics.

Those arrested include:

  • Dillon Scroggins, 24, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Burglary of Habitation a felony offense, and Tampering with Evidence a Felony offense.
  • Bret Scroggins, 20, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Burglary of Habitation.
  • Donna Isaacks, 37, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Possession Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and a felony warrant out of Texas Pardon and Parole.
  • Garin Gesford, 30, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Tampering with Evidence.
  • Toni Cooper, 43, of Corrigan, Texas arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

To provide information on the case or Redding's whereabouts, call the Corrigan Police Department at 936-398-2551 or Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly