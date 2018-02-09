Lufkin's Natasha Mack becoming star at the Juco level

Angelina College Lady Roadrunner Head Coach Byron Coleman knew he had a future star when he convinced Natasha Mack to come play for him.

Mack had originally committed to play for the University of Houston. Mack was one of the top 100 recruits according to ESPN when she was a senior at Lufkin High School in 2016.

"I knew she was good, I just did not know who good she was until we got out there and started scrimmaging," Coleman said. "You could just see how dominant she was. There was no doubt she was one of the top two or three players in the nation. She is probably going to be the best to ever come through Angelina College. She may be the best ever out of this region."

Mack has been stellar since joining the team. She has started all 23 games she has played in this season. She is averaging 22.4 points per game and shooting just over 67%. She is also averaging 13 rebounds per game and 5 blocks per game.

"I am really glad I came back and I think I am getting back into the game they way I knew I could," Mack said.

On Wednesday night, Mack came short of a triple-double by just two blocks against Bossier Parish Community College.

This season Mack has nabbed two National Player of the week honors.

“We only had one game this week, so it might be tough for her to get a third this week but we have maybe four or five more chances where she can really go on a stretch and get more honors,” Coleman said. “She is the only player in the nation with two honors right now so she should be in the running for the National Player of the year. We have never had that at AC. It would mean so much to her and this program.”

Mack is not worried about the honor right now. For her it is all about playing the game she loves.

“I don’t really expect it,” Mack said. “I just go out there and take it game by game and help my team.”

She does however know she has the chance to leave a lasting legacy.

“I think it is exciting to go out and get the National Player of the Year honor,” Mack said. “It means so much if you get that. I would love to have that and then maybe one day have my number retired here.”

The Angelina Lady Roadrunners return to action on Feb.14 in Houston when they take on San Jacinto College – North.

