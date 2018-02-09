Martinsville claims district championship with win over Wells, Dewitz has big night for Central

The High School Basketball season is wrapping up and the playoff picture is becoming clearer.

Twentieth ranked Martinsville took down Wells 65-48 to claim the 28-1A District Championship. In Pollok, 17th ranked Central in 3A took down Newton 99-81. Riley Dewitz added to his stellar three-point career stats when he hit 10 in the game. Dewits scored 55 for the Bulldogs. The Lufkin Panthers wrapped up the third seed in the playoffs out of District 12-6A with a 60-46 win over Oak Ridge. The Panthers close out the regular season on the road in The Woodlands on Tuesday. Center got revenge on Carthage tonight after the Bulldogs beat Center 41-40 last month. Tonight the Roughriders improved their home winning streak to 22 straight games with a 67-42 win.

Scores:

Lufkin 60, Oak Ridge 46

Whitehouse 58, Nacogdoches 43

Central 99, Newton 81

Pineywoods Academy 129, Colmesneil 45

Center 67, Carthage 42

Diboll 61, Hudson 49

Shepherd 62, Huntington 44

Tenaha 74, Joaquin 35

Lovelady 85, Grapeland 39

Martinsville 65, Wells 48

