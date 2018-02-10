Nacogdoches blesses bikes with the "Christian Motorcyclists Association"

It takes a certain type of person to get their bikes blessed, on a rainy day.

"People who have a love for two things," said "Christian Motorcyclist Association" member, Jerry Spraggins. "Number one, Jesus Christ and the other, motorcycles."

Motorcyclists from all over East Texas gathered Saturday, at Nacogdoches' Lumberjack Harley Davidson store, in hopes that a quick prayer might keep them safe, on the slick roads.

And, according to Spraggins, the blessings work.

"One gentlemen told me, not two hours after we had a bike blessing, I totaled my bike," Spraggins said. "But, I walked away without a scratch. So, you know, that's heartening."

Prayers for protection are always given, but the ones for guidance are the prayers that CMA members often fall back on.

Clayton Thornton has been with CMA for 21 years and remembered an experience he once had, after passing out special, motorcycle towels.

"The rag tells you how to clean up your bike and stuff," Thornton said. "And, then, inside the track, it tells you how to clean up your life. I give that to this lady. Fifteen, twenty minutes, and I look down, and they're both crying. And, she said, would you pray for us?"

For those in CMA and those who just attend the events, the feelings they get from the group's activities can't be found anywhere else.

"CMA does so much more than a church, as far as witnessing to people, ministering to people," Thornton said.

There are 33 chapters of CMA in the North East Texas region, alone.

The "Pineywoods Peacemakers", the Nacogdoches chapter of CMA, have their monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of the month, at 9 A.M. The meetings are hosted at the Farm Bureau Insurance building, in Nacogdoches.

