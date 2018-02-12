55-year-old Zavalla man dies in 1-vehicle wreck near Lufkin

A 55-year-old Zavalla man died in a 1-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 103 about seven miles west of Lufkin Sunday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the one-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Walter Metcalf was driving a 2008 Ford pickup west on SH 103 when he drove off the road to the right and struck a tree.

An Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced Metcalf dead at the scene of the wreck.

The wreck is still under investigation.

