55-year-old Zavalla man dies in 1-vehicle wreck near Lufkin

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A 55-year-old Zavalla man died in a 1-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 103 about seven miles west of Lufkin Sunday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the one-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Walter Metcalf was driving a 2008 Ford pickup west on SH 103 when he drove off the road to the right and struck a tree.

An Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced Metcalf dead at the scene of the wreck.

The wreck is still under investigation.

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of "improvement-required" status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.
