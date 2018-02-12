Affidavit: Nacogdoches man bit, kicked, scratched arresting NPD - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Affidavit: Nacogdoches man bit, kicked, scratched arresting NPD officers

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Decorian Forney (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail) Decorian Forney (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

A 23-year-old criminal mischief suspect allegedly started biting, kicking, and scratching Nacogdoches police officers after they put him in handcuffs early Sunday morning.

Later, when the man was being taken to the county jail, he spat on the NPD officer driving the patrol unit, according to the arrest affidavit.

Decorian Wayne Forney, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge, a third-degree felony harassment of a public servant charge, and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. 

Collectively, the bond amount was set at $50,000 for Forney’s two felony charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches PD officers went to speak with Forney on Durst Street Sunday morning because he was the suspect in a criminal mischief incident. Forney allegedly refused to cooperate with the officers, and they put him in handcuffs.

At that point, Forney started resisting the NPD officers by biting, scratching and kicking, the affidavit stated. He allegedly bit two of the officers and caused bodily injury. A third officer was injured when Forney scratched him, the affidavit stated.

After the Nacogdoches PD officers got Forney under control, they put leg irons on him and placed him in the back of a patrol unit. As Forney was being taken to the county jail, he allegedly spat through the metal cage, striking an NPD officer in the face.

The NPD officers then put a spit mask on Forney, the affidavit stated. However, Forney allegedly managed to rip the mask off of his face and continued spitting in the patrol unit.

When the NPD patrol unit got to the county jail, Forney was put in a restraint chair.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

    East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-02-13 00:23:03 GMT
    Source: KTRE StaffSource: KTRE Staff

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    More >>

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    More >>

  • Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

    Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:11 PM EST2018-02-13 00:11:12 GMT

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    More >>

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    More >>

  • Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

    Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

    Monday, February 12 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-12 23:36:04 GMT
    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.   "And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a part...More >>
    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.   "And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a part...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly