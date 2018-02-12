Affidavit: Nacogdoches man assaulted 4 children, tried to stab n - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Affidavit: Nacogdoches man assaulted 4 children, tried to stab niece

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Melvin Liggins (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail) Melvin Liggins (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 57-year-old man Friday night after he allegedly assaulted four children and tried to stab his niece.

Melvin Liggins, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched out to the 2000 block of Durst Street to check out a report of an assault that had just occurred. When they got to the scene, they detained Liggins because the complainant said that Liggins had assaulted multiple family members and tried to stab his niece.

When the NPD officers searched Liggins, they found a knife in his right front pocket, the affidavit stated. 

During the investigation, witnesses told Nacogdoches PD officers that Liggins assaulted his four great-nieces. When his niece and her children tried to leave in a vehicle, Liggins reached inside the vehicle and used the knife to try to cut or stab the occupants, the affidavit stated.

Liggins was arrested at the scene, and he was taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

    East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-02-13 00:23:03 GMT
    Source: KTRE StaffSource: KTRE Staff

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    More >>

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    More >>

  • Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

    Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:11 PM EST2018-02-13 00:11:12 GMT

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    More >>

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    More >>

  • Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

    Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

    Monday, February 12 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-12 23:36:04 GMT
    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.   "And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a part...More >>
    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.   "And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a part...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly