Affidavit: Nacogdoches man assaulted 4 children, tried to stab niece

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 57-year-old man Friday night after he allegedly assaulted four children and tried to stab his niece.

Melvin Liggins, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched out to the 2000 block of Durst Street to check out a report of an assault that had just occurred. When they got to the scene, they detained Liggins because the complainant said that Liggins had assaulted multiple family members and tried to stab his niece.

When the NPD officers searched Liggins, they found a knife in his right front pocket, the affidavit stated.

During the investigation, witnesses told Nacogdoches PD officers that Liggins assaulted his four great-nieces. When his niece and her children tried to leave in a vehicle, Liggins reached inside the vehicle and used the knife to try to cut or stab the occupants, the affidavit stated.

Liggins was arrested at the scene, and he was taken to the county jail.

