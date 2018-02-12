Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.More >>
Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 57-year-old man Friday night after he allegedly assaulted four children and tried to stab his niece.More >>
