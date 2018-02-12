Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

Dr. Judy Abbott, Dean of SFA College of Education stated, "There are a number of issues to be settled before actual contracts could be developed." (Source: KTRE Staff)

SFA's Charter School is one of two charter schools in conversation of a possible takeover or Carpenter and/or Fredonia Elementaries, should it be necessary. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Sandra Dowdy is exploring options for a charter takeover should two campuses not be released from improvement required status by the Texas Education Agency. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.

Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.

The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.

"And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a partnership with a charter school, or they will come with a board of managers to take over the district,” said Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Sandra Dowdy.

Dowdy must develop a “what-if” plan should efforts to lift the Carpenter and Fredonia elementary campuses from IR status fail.

‘The charter, once they take the campus, they take over the entire campus,” Dowdy said. “In other words, the hiring of teachers, what they want to do with administration and teachers, as well as curriculum and everything. It's basically they take the campus."

NISD officials are talking to two charter schools.

One is Responsive Ed, with schools in Jasper, Crockett, Huntsville, and Tyler.

The preferred direction is with SFA Charter, a school whose partnership with NISD ended in 2008. Dr. Judy Abbott, Stephen F. Austin State University’s college of education dean, said Monday that a formal partnership is "exciting.”

Both parties have a lingering concern. The Texas Education Agency has yet to develop the protocol for establishing a charter takeover.

“A charter is just like us. They're not going to sign a contract without knowing them as well,” Dowdy said.

The optimum goal is to raise scores at both schools. Dowdy said benchmark testing shows improvement in reading skills, while other subjects remain stagnant.

This week the Nacogdoches ISD School Board will face two important issues.

On Tuesday, the TEA’s A.J. Crabill will join the board by Skype to discuss revisions and restraints pertaining to the board and superintendent.

Then on Thursday, IR campus options will be discussed.

The TEA is requiring a letter of intent showing the district is evaluating the option of a charter takeover.



