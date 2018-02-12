Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

Many are starting to believe that in-store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques is growing outdated, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books.

“For a lot of people, the tactile feel of that book and the smell of that book is the joy in reading,” said store owner Becky Jackson. “It's actually being able to flip that page back and forth in their hand.”

Jackson said the way she competes with online competition is having annual date nights.

“They come in with their significant other and shop. It's a take them out to dinner and take them to the bookstore for dessert,” Jackson said.

Other business owners say building a relationship with customers is how they keep good clientele.

“Well we have a wonderful East Texas customer base and families have shopped with us for decades,” said store owner Joann Roquemore.

Roquemore has owned her shop for more than 40 years and has seen the change in online shopping.

She said customers have more trust when they can see the item for themselves.

“There are a lot of people like myself who we want to look at things, pick them up, and see how heavy they are. It really is not what it looks like in a picture,” said Roquemore.

Jackson said even though competing with online industries is hard, she wants to give customers something the internet can't.

Both store-owners said community involvement with things like Small Business Saturday help their stores compete with online giants.



