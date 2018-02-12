East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

"It was very comfortable because she was my age, and she's like one of my peers," said student, Demetrick Cook. "For her to know, the things that they do know, within their field, it was very, very helpful."

The site manager at the VITA program in Nacogdoches' Goodwill, Conner Sandford, said that walking people through their taxes isn't the only guidance given.

"We're also providing kind of financial to these families as well," Sandford said. "Instead of going and blowing you're refund on a new car, or something, you can put it away in the bank."

The service is geared towards those with an adjusted gross income of $54,000 or under, along with people in struggling situations.

"Maybe they're a senior and they don't have enough information on how to file online, people who have language barriers," said Lufkin Goodwill's executive director, Erica Cook.

Sharon Allen is a repeat visitor.

"Because I would make a big mistake," Allen said. "I just feel safer."

The IRS-certified tax preparers, like Tina Peavy, are just volunteers wanting to help out.

"He and his wife didn't realize that they have some expenses that actually will reduce the amount of tax that they owe," Peavy said. "He was like oh, I didn't realize that. So, I'm glad that I can help them."

In 2017, Goodwill estimated that they saved people approximately $250,000 in tax preparation fees.

The following are the locations and hours when the VITA program will be offered:

Lufkin Goodwill Offices until April 29th (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays - 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Tuesdays and Thursdays - 12 P.M. to 7 P.M.)

T.L.L. Temple Library in Diboll (February 16 and 23, March 2, and April 13 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.)

Crockett Public Library (February 15 and 22, March 1, and April 12 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.)

Nacogdoches Goodwill (Tuesdays and Thursday - 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. Fridays - 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.)

SFA Nacogdoches, McGee Business Building ( April 9, 9:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.)

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved. 

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

    East Texas free tax preparation program extends to students

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-02-13 00:23:03 GMT
    Source: KTRE StaffSource: KTRE Staff

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    More >>

    Goodwill in Lufkin offers free tax preparation for people in Lufkin, Diboll, San Augustine, and Nacogdoches. This year, they announced they will be traveling to the campus of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, to ensure students are prepared as well.

    More >>

  • Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

    Lufkin reacts to online shopping replacing in store purchases

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:11 PM EST2018-02-13 00:11:12 GMT

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    More >>

    Many are starting to believe in store shopping for books, CDs, and antiques are growing old, but it's a different story for store owners at Absolutely Fiction Books. 

    More >>

  • Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

    Nacogdoches ISD considers 'what if' plan with charter schools

    Monday, February 12 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-12 23:36:04 GMT
    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.   "And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a part...More >>
    Schools are celebrating the 100th day of class, but in Nacogdoches ISD, more attention will likely be paid to the next 100 days.  Contingency plans are in development should two schools not come out of “improvement-required” status.  The options are few when two campuses are in improvement-required, or IR, status and possibly could remain there into a sixth year.   "And our options truly in this district are to either come out of IR or to a part...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly