7th ranked Woden survives Cushing in opening night of Bi-District Action

The 7th ranked Woden Lady Eagles were looking to defend their Region III Championship and make a second straight trip to the state tournament in San Antionio. The team started their defense of that title by surviving a feisty Cushing Galkats team. Woden was down 22-21 at the half but they came back to win 44-35. The Bi-District round of girls playoff basketball concludes tomorrow night.
Playoff Scores:
Tyler Lee 52, Lufkin 35
Woden 44, Cushing 35
Lovejoy 49, Mt. Pleasant 27
Huntington 50, Orangefiled 37
Mineola 57, Dallas Oak Cliff 52
Sulpher Springs 52, Mesquite Poteet 30
Diboll 59, Little Cypress 37
Bridge City 60, Hudson 45
MP Chapel Hill 70, Paul Dewitt 27
Gilmer 59, Carthage 26
Van 67, Pleasant Grove 40
Silsbee 77, Jasper 31
Timpson 44, Neches 27
Liberty-Eelau 58, Mabank 47
Canton 37, Paris North Lamar 19
Douglass 49, Joaquin 29
Barbers Hill 79, Livingston 49
Milford 48, Kennard 35
Tenaha 56, Alto 11
China Spring 64, Palestine 36
