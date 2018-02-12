7th ranked Woden survives Cushing in opening night of Bi-District Action

The 7th ranked Woden Lady Eagles were looking to defend their Region III Championship and make a second straight trip to the state tournament in San Antionio. The team started their defense of that title by surviving a feisty Cushing Galkats team. Woden was down 22-21 at the half but they came back to win 44-35. The Bi-District round of girls playoff basketball concludes tomorrow night.

Playoff Scores:

Tyler Lee 52, Lufkin 35

Woden 44, Cushing 35

Lovejoy 49, Mt. Pleasant 27

Huntington 50, Orangefiled 37

Mineola 57, Dallas Oak Cliff 52

Sulpher Springs 52, Mesquite Poteet 30

Diboll 59, Little Cypress 37

Bridge City 60, Hudson 45

MP Chapel Hill 70, Paul Dewitt 27

Gilmer 59, Carthage 26

Van 67, Pleasant Grove 40

Silsbee 77, Jasper 31

Timpson 44, Neches 27

Liberty-Eelau 58, Mabank 47

Canton 37, Paris North Lamar 19

Douglass 49, Joaquin 29

Barbers Hill 79, Livingston 49

Milford 48, Kennard 35

Tenaha 56, Alto 11

China Spring 64, Palestine 36

