Lufkin and Central Softball teams open season with wins

Both the Lufkin and Central softball teams got off to positive starts Monday night for their 2018 seasons.

Both the lady Pack and Lady Bulldogs were supposed to have their season openers on Tuesday but both were moved to Monday.

In, Lufkin the Lady Pack had hot bats with Sophomore Sara Mayes hitting a grand slam in a 7-1 win over Henderson.The team also got hitting support from Leah Akridge who got a single, double and a stolen base. The defense was led by Smiley Radke who pitched 5 shutout innings and had 15 strikeouts.

At the same time Lufkin picked up the win over Henderson, Central was having their way with Shepherd in a 9-3 win.

Lexi WIndsor took command of the game as she pitched a complete game and struck out 12 lady Pirates. Windsor also went 1-3 at the plate with an RBI. Blyss Johnson added to the run total with a three-run homer. She finished the night with 4 RBIs.

Central will head up to Carthage on Thursday for the Carthage High School Tournament. They then return home on the 20th to host Carthage. Lufkin will head to the Bryan College Station Tournament on Thursday and will host Central Heights next Tuesday.

