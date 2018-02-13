Affidavit: Child in Livingston woman's care tested positive for meth

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old woman Saturday in connection with allegations that a 3-year-old girl in her care tested positive for methamphetamine.

Tamara Allece Barker, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County jail on a felony abandon/endanger a child - criminal negligence charge and a misdemeanor speeding 10 percent over posted limit charge. She has since posted an unspecified bail amount and has been released from the county jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Child Protective Services worker contacted a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy about a 3-year-old child testing positive for meth. The affidavit also stated that the child’s hair follicle test showed that she had the same amount of meth in her system as someone considered a “low-use or recreational user of methamphetamine.”

The affidavit also stated that Barker is the little girl’s parent or guardian.

“Affiant shall show Tamara Baker did not provide a safe environment for her child,” the affidavit stated.

In addition, the affidavit stated that Barker placing the girl in a situation that exposed her to meth put her in “imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment.”

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.