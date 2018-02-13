Zavalla PD patrol unit involved in 2-vehicle wreck

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck involving a Zavalla PD patrol unit that occurred on State Highway 63 Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck.

The preliminary crash report shows that a 30-year-old Huntington woman was driving a 2014 Cadillac passenger car east on SH 63 when she failed to yield the right of way at a yield sign. A 2009 Dodge driven by a 30-year-old Zavalla PD officer struck the Cadillac on the front passenger side, the press release stated.

Neither driver was hurt in the wreck, the press release stated.

