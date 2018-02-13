Center ISD: Campuses will be closed through Feb. 20 because of illnesses

Center ISD’s administration announced Tuesday that the school district’s campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The superintendent made the announcement after there was a confirmed case of viral meningitis at Center ISD’s F.L. Moffett Primary School. According to letter posted on the Center ISD Facebook page, the district has also been dealing with a large number of “flu or flu-like illnesses.”

“We have been notified of a confirmed case of viral meningitis at the FLM campus,” Center ISD Superintendent James Hockenberry said in the letter. “As a result, we are taking immediate and swift action to disinfect the entire FLM campus. Furthermore, we are seeing and experiencing a large number of flu and flu-like illnesses across the district.”

In the letter, Hockenberry said that the presence of the illnesses is “lingering, persistent, and growing” among the district’s students and faculty.

“As such, Center ISD will take proactive measures to disinfect and deep clean all district buildings and buses thoroughly,” Hockenberry said in the letter.

The letter goes on to say that all Center ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Because Friday and Monday are student holidays, the students will not return to school until Tuesday, Feb. 20. Hockenberry said that make-up days will not be necessary.

“Other than FLM, the campus offices will be open until noon tomorrow,” Hockenberry said in the letter.

