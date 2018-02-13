Valentine's Day arrangements evolve, but one flower remains the top seller

It's estimated 110 million roses are sold in the U.S. on Valentine's Day. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Mother's Day and Valentine's Day are the two biggest occasions on which flowers are given.

The tradition isn't going anywhere.

What is changing are the flowers and how they're arranged.

As Valentine's Day approaches, a florist's schedule can be wrapped up in one word, used multiple times.

"Busy, busy, busy,” said James Ballow, a Nacogdoches florist.

It’s so busy that Cindy Maddox takes off from her day job as a justice of the peace assistant to work at Nacogdoches Floral. The master degree holder in floral design has watched flower arrangements evolve over time.

"There are still a few designs that are more, we called them 'roundy moundy' back in the day,” Maddox said. “And 'tuzy muzy,' another word we used. And you still find a few of those, but now most of the bouquets people say, ‘I want something that looks like it came from a garden.’

Grace Kline, a seasonal worker, helps out on the phone and in the showroom. Her opinion is valued.

"We've got some beautiful spring arrangements, but personally, I love roses for Valentine's,” Kline said.

It's estimated 110 million roses are sold in the U.S. on Valentine's Day. Men purchase about 75 percent of them to melt some lucky person's heart.

“Most of the time it brings smiles to people's faces,” said Dustin, a delivery person. “It really makes you feel happy you're doing this."

Girlfriends, wives, and partners are the common recipients, except for Erk Hernandez. He's getting a jump on Mother's Day.

"No matter what we do they are still there for us, and especially on days like this, they should be remembered for everything they do for us,” Hernandez said.

Then there is always the person who waits until the last possible minute.

"We got guys that call us Valentine's Day at 4 o'clock,” Ballow said. “I wouldn't suggest it."

On Valentine's Day, being late rather than sorry is the motto to follow.

If you receive a Valentine’s Day bouquet, there are some tips to keep your flowers blooming for days.

Avoid placing the flowers on or near a heat source. Change the water at least every other day and consider cutting the stems each time.

There are all sorts of home recipes from aspirin to vodka to extend the life of a cut flower. A commercial preservative, which is often provided for free by florists, is said to be the best.

