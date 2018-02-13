Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival 2018 poster unveiled

Social media played a role in the launch of the 2018 Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches.

The new 2018 poster design was unveiled live on Facebook. It shows Stephen F. Austin depicted on a pile of blueberries and has event goers longing for the hot festival summers day.

Vendor applications are being received now.

The Blueberry Festival is, as always, the second weekend in June.

This year that day falls on June 9th.

For more information on the Blueberry Festival, click here.

