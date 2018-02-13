Lufkin school board votes unanimously to move forward on building new middle school

In a unanimous vote, Lufkin Independent School District voted tonight to move forward with a school bond proposal.More >>
The Woden Independent School District's superintendent spoke out today on the arrest of a former teacher, Kelly Searles, who is charged for allegedly having inappropriate contact with two students.More >>
Center ISD’s administration announced Tuesday that the school district’s campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The superintendent made the announcement after there was a confirmed case of viral meningitis at Center ISD’sMore >>
Mother's Day and Valentine's Day are the two biggest occasions on which flowers are given. The tradition isn't going anywhere. What is changing are the flowers and how they're arranged. As Valentine's Day approaches, a florist's schedule can be wrapped up in one word, used multiple times. "Busy, busy, busy,” said James Ballow, a Nacogdoches florist. It’s so busy that Cindy Maddox takes off from her day job as a justice of the peace assista...More >>
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck involving a Zavalla PD patrol unit that occurred on State Highway 63 Monday afternoon.More >>
