Lufkin school board votes unanimously to move forward on building new middle school

In a unanimous vote, Lufkin Independent School District voted tonight to move forward with a school bond proposal.



Leaders agreed to let the community vote in favor or against a 75 million dollar proposal to construct a new middle school, baseball field, and competitive gym at the high school.

Officials said in a matter of three years the community will see the improvements.

Should the community vote in favor of the bond proposal certain steps will be taken to begin those changes.

“The first thing that will happen is the architects will get busy finishing a design and drawings,” said school board President Scott Skelton. “Then we'll work with the contractors to begin the building process.”

The first item on the agenda is constructing a competitive gym for Lufkin High School.

“Because it will have to be done in phases, contemporaneously the work at the high school can start instantly and we'll be finished much quicker,” Skelton said.

Skelton broke down the changes for homeowners.

“Our studies show that the average home in Angelina County is approximately $125,000 and for that home owner the cost will be approximately $20 a month,” Skelton said.

By law, taxes for residents that are 65 and older won't go up.

Principal Gomez has worked at the middle school for 12 years and said he's been waiting for this day.

“I was hoping that one day we'd address the problems and won't make a band aid fix,” said Principal Gomez. “I’m super excited about the opportunity and what our kids are going to have.”

Tours and meetings were given to parents in the district to keep them updated with all the information.

Election Day for the bond package will be held on May 5th, but early registration will take place on April 23-27 and April 29th.

