Crockett edges out Central Heights to move onto Area Round

Despite a late game surge, the Crockett Lady Bulldogs survived their matchup with the Central Heights Lady Devils.

Central Heights made a late game comeback after being down double digits but Crockett held on to win 43-41.

Bi-District Scores:

Crockett 43, Central Heights 41

Little Centerville 47, Trinidad 43

New Waverly 49, Central 43

Lovelady 56, Kernes 41

Grapeland 85, Italy 50

Hull Daisetta 55, West Sabine 32

Winona 51, Elysian Fields 47

Tatum 79, Chapel Hill 29

Bullard 29, Rusk 20

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.