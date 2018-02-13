Crockett edges out Central Heights to move onto Area Round

Despite a late game surge, the Crockett Lady Bulldogs survived their matchup with the Central Heights Lady Devils.
Central Heights made a late game comeback after being down double digits but Crockett held on to win 43-41.
Bi-District Scores:
Crockett 43, Central Heights 41
Little Centerville 47, Trinidad 43
New Waverly 49, Central 43
Lovelady 56, Kernes 41
Grapeland 85, Italy 50
Hull Daisetta 55, West Sabine 32
Winona 51, Elysian Fields 47
Tatum 79, Chapel Hill 29
Bullard 29, Rusk 20
