Nacogdoches PD investigating armed robbery at apartment complex

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an apartment complex on Ellington Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s daily activity report, the robbery occurred at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Ellington Street at about 3:13 p.m.

Tuesday. Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said two suspects, both possibly Hispanics, entered an unlocked apartment and demanded money after one of them displayed a handgun.

“The suspects fled in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of cash, a backpack, and a portable computer,” Sowell said. “The case is under investigation at this time.”

The daily activity report stated that the victim, a woman, told police that the two suspects held her at gunpoint for a brief amount of time before they ran out of her apartment.

