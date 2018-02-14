Nacogdoches PD investigating armed robbery at apartment complex

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an apartment complex on Ellington Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an apartment complex on Ellington Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A 31-year-old Pollok man who fired several shots into the air and put a loaded shotgun against the forehead of a man who came to help a female friend agreed to a plea bargain deal of five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday morning.More >>
A 31-year-old Pollok man who fired several shots into the air and put a loaded shotgun against the forehead of a man who came to help a female friend agreed to a plea bargain deal of five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday morning.More >>
In a unanimous vote, Lufkin Independent School District voted tonight to move forward with a school bond proposal.More >>
In a unanimous vote, Lufkin Independent School District voted tonight to move forward with a school bond proposal.More >>
The Woden Independent School District's superintendent spoke out today on the arrest of a former teacher, Kelly Searles, who is charged for allegedly having inappropriate contact with two students.More >>
The Woden Independent School District's superintendent spoke out today on the arrest of a former teacher, Kelly Searles, who is charged for allegedly having inappropriate contact with two students.More >>
Center ISD’s administration announced Tuesday that the school district’s campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The superintendent made the announcement after there was a confirmed case of viral meningitis at Center ISD’sMore >>
Center ISD’s administration announced Tuesday that the school district’s campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The superintendent made the announcement after there was a confirmed case of viral meningitis at Center ISD’sMore >>