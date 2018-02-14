Pollok man who threatened to kill victim, pointed shotgun at him agrees to 5 years

A 31-year-old Pollok man who fired several shots into the air and put a loaded shotgun against the forehead of a man who came to help a female friend agreed to a plea bargain deal of five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday morning.

Corey Allen appeared in Judge Paul White’s 159th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning for a plea hearing. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The crime occurred back in April of 2015. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim went to the residence on FM 843 on April 2 to check on his friend who had been in an argument with Allen. When the woman said she wanted to leave the home, Allen physically prevented her from doing so, the affidavit stated.

At that point, Allen allegedly warned the victim to leave the home. The victim left and returned with another man in an effort to help Allen’s girlfriend. The woman got into the vehicle with them, and Allen came outside, fired off three rounds from a shotgun, and told his girlfriend that she couldn't leave, the affidavit stated.

Then Allen allegedly told the victim,” I'm going to kill you” and put the shotgun to the victim's head, the affidavit stated. Terrified, Allen's girlfriend ran to a neighbor's house. According to the affidavit, the victim told the ACSO detective that he tried to wrestle the shotgun away from Allen because he feared for his life.

The affidavit stated that the victim's action caused Allen to fall to the ground, and as a result, he and the other man were able to take the shotgun away from Allen.

When the detective spoke to Allen's girlfriend, she backed up the victim's version of what had happened, the affidavit stated.

During an interview with the detective, Allen allegedly admitted to firing the shotgun and getting into a fight with the two men who came to his house. However, Allen didn't mention his girlfriend and claimed he didn't know why the two men were at his house, the affidavit stated.

Allen allegedly grew angry when the detective asked him about his girlfriend but admitted that he and his girlfriend had been arguing before the incident with the shotgun occurred.

