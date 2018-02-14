Baker in Nacogdoches strives to make it a sweet Valentine's Day



The tunes blare outside the kitchen at Blue Horse Bakery in Nacogdoches. It provides a beat for baker Joshua Miller as he turns out dozens of Valentine sweets.



"I just made over 300 cookies for the case, alone in the last week, with some extra help," said Miller.

That's a lot, but not the total demand for Blue Horse Bakery owner Whitney Ronzello.

"I know we baked and iced over 800 cookies. It took about three employees over three or four days just to ice them all. And then probably a full day just to bag them all for the case," says Ronzello.

Hearts and red lip shapes are traditional, but they can't match the latest trend.

"Unicorns, unicorns, unicorns," says Ronzello. "We have probably three different unicorn orders this week."

Miller describes unicorns as temperamental. His tip for home bakers is to keep a floured surface.

"It helps it not stick to the table and therefore not rip the ears or the horns," said the baker who climbed the confection ladder from once dishwasher.

Cake artist and manager Ashley Calloway prefers cupcakes.The bakery lost count of how many those have been baked. Along the way, Calloway obtained a new found preference.



"I'm not normally a chocolate girl, but I'm telling you with this Nutella Buttercream it's good. It's addicting," said Calloway.

At bakeries nationwide customers lineup for Valentine sweets. The profits can even match the big orders, like wedding cakes.



"We definitely can make about the same, just depending on the size of the wedding. It's hard sometimes to compete with the big Valentine's Day," said Ronzello.

A sweet Valentine requires long hours. Ronzello was in the kitchen until 4:45 in the morning and back at it after a couple of hours sleep. Valentine's Day for her will be sometime next week.

