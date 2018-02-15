Baker Hughes/GE shutting down Buck Creek facility

After years of layoffs and restructurings, Baker Hughes/GE has made the decision to close the Buck Creek facility, which affects 78 jobs.

The company is looking to have the facility shut down by June. Some jobs will be retained and moved to other sites and others will be layoffs, according to a company official.

The closure will be permanent and the company is looking to sell the property.

The Buck Creek facility, which is located north of the trailer plant on U.S. Highway 69, was built in 1981, and Lufkin Industries used it for structural fabrication, final assembly, and shipping of the pumping units the company was famous for, according to Elaine Jackson's "Lufkin: From Sawdust to Oil." According to Jackson's book, some production started at the Buck Creek facility in January of 1982, and it was fully functional by the end of that year.

