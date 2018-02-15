Affidavit: Lufkin man molested girl numerous times during 2-year period

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he molested a 14-year-old girl numerous times over the course of a two-year period.

Verny Steve Avalos, of Lufkin, is still being held on a second-degree felony indecency with a child charge. No bail amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, two ACSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on Carroll Road to check on a report of a sexual assault of a child on Tuesday. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, made an outcry to her grandmother about the alleged sexual abuse.

The girl was taken to Harold’s House in Lufkin for a forensic interview on Wednesday. During the interview, the alleged victim said that Avalos-Vidal started molesting her when she was about 12., the affidavit stated.

When the girl was about 13, Avalos-Vidal allegedly made her touch his genitals.

Later, Avalos-Vidal made the girl try on lingerie and told her how good she looked wearing it, the affidavit stated. He allegedly asked her to “model” it for him.

According to the affidavit, Avalos-Vidal would also “hold” the girl during the “modeling sessions,” and the girl could tell that he was aroused.

During the forensic interview, the alleged victim also said that she went with Avalos-Vidal to swim at a lake in San Augustine in the summer of 2016. The girl told the interviewer that Avalos-Vidal pulled her toward him to “hold” her again and molested her.

