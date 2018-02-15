Lufkin man dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Polk County

A 68-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2500 about 15 miles northeast of Livingston Wednesday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck on FM 2500 at about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Micayla Alec, 23, of Livingston, was driving a 2007 Toyota passenger car south on FM 2500 when her vehicle slid over into the northbound lane and hit a 2014 Nissan passenger car driven by Freddie Barnes, of Lufkin.

Barnes and two passengers were taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston for treatment of their injuries. Barnes died at the hospital later Wednesday.

Alec was also taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.