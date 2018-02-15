Trinity County deputies arrest 2 in portable building drug investigation

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people found in a portable building who allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine.

Richard Shelly, 32, and Ashley Nickell, 32, are each charged with first-degree delivery of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said an investigation led deputies to the building, located in the 300 block of Sweetgum Drive. Wallace said they did a “knock and talk” at the building, which means they went without a warrant and gave the suspects the opportunity to answer the door.

Wallace said they answered the door and admitted to having a quarter-ounce of meth, which is enough for a first-degree felony.

