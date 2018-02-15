Lufkin PD: Man drove in circle before he tried to hit bicyclist

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 51-year-old man late Tuesday night after he allegedly drove his pickup in a circle on Denman Avenue and drove the vehicle toward a man on a bicycle.

Michael Allen Fore, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Angelina County Jail early Wednesday morning on a Class a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and a Class C reckless driving charge. He was released from the jail later that day after he posted a collective bail amount of $2,000.

According to the narrative of the Lufkin PD report, two LPD had responded to an unrelated call at 612 S. Timberland Drive when they spotted a black Ford Ranger pickup spinning in a circle on Denman Avenue near Timberland Drive. They started walking in that direction. At that point, they saw the driver of the pickup turn toward a bicyclist in the area.

“Officer Wilcox began to run towards the vehicle as the driver pulled into the Big's parking lot behind the bicyclist at 612 S Timberland Dr., in what Officer Wilcox believed was an attempt to run over the bicycle rider or chase him down,” the narrative stated.

One of the officers saw the driver of the Ranger bail out and chase the bicyclist on foot. The LPD officer grabbed the driver, who was later identified as Fore, by his jacket, told him to stop what he was doing, and demanded to see his hands, the narrative stated.

Fore continued to pull against the officer, and the LPD officer took him to the ground, the narrative stated.

When one of the officers spoke to the man on the bicycle, he explained that he was riding his bike when the Ford Ranger almost hit him. According to the narrative, he shined his flashlight at the driver in the hopes that the person would see him.

Fore claimed that the man on the bicycle pointed a gun at him as he was passing by, so he wanted to turn around and confront the other man, the narrative stated.

One of the officers got permission to search the bicyclist and his backpack, and he didn’t find any weapons, the narrative stated.

Fore was arrested at the scene and taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Back in June of 2017, Fore was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot another man in the head. A brief standoff ensued when Lufkin PD officers went to his home in the 400 block of Homer Street.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.