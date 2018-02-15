Lufkin 4B Economic Development group discusses plans the future of four projects

Members of the Lufkin 4B Economic Development Corporation met on Thursday to discuss future plans to bring businesses to the city.

During a closed executive session, members took time to discuss an incentive package for four projects currently in development.

"Overtime, let's say in the spring of this year, that there should be, on the books, at least 300 and up to 350 new jobs," said Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown.

While details are limited until a formal announcement follows, city officials said they are working closely with companies who are looking to expand, relocate or start here in Lufkin.

