AARP program in Lufkin offers free tax services

We’re learning more about free tax services being offered in East Texas.

AARP’s free program in Lufkin will be held at the Kurth Library.

Tax-aide volunteers are ready to help low-income senior citizens with their tax returns.

However, volunteer Sarah Oliver said it's not just seniors, but anyone needing aid.

This will be Oliver’s 15th year working for the program, and she tells KTRE giving back is the best part of the event.

“We just enjoy helping people. This is my only volunteer thing that I do in town and I really think everybody should give back to their community in some way. This is my way to give back to the community.”

Volunteers will be available every Tuesday and Thursday until April 15th from 9 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

