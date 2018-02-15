Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 02/15/18 - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 02/15/18

Raycom News Media Raycom News Media

Wingstop at 4505 S. Medford Drive: 4 demerits for hot water needed at hand sinks, leak at hand sink, and scoops with handles needed.

Whataburger No. 916 at 102 S. John Redditt: 0 demerits.

Whataburger No. 979 at 103 N. Brentwood: 0 demerits.

Powered by Frankly