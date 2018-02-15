Woman that allegedly stole LPD SUV chooses jury trial

A Pollok woman who is accused of stealing a Lufkin PD control unit, chose a jury trial over a plea bargain.

33-year-old, Toscha Fay Sponsler’s, jury trial will begin on Tuesday.

In September, Sponsler allegedly ran from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole a Lufkin Police Department patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot.

The 100-mph chase ended in Zavalla after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper used a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to make her lose control of the vehicle.

Sponsler is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree escape causing serious bodily injury or threat of a deadly weapon charge, a first-degree aggravated assault against a public servant charge, a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction charge, and a state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.

If Sponsler is found guilty, she faces 25 to 99 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

