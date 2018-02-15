Tenaha rolls past Broaddus in area round plus other scores

The Tenaha Lady Tigers have one goal i n mind, state. They are ranked 8th in the latest poll and have dominated the competition.

Thursday night, the team won 42-7 over Broaddus. The Lady tigers were up 20-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. In the past two games, they have allowed 5 total combined points in first half action.

The area round will wrap up Friday night.

Thursday scores:

Tenaha 42, Broaddus 7

Douglass 56, Hull Daisetta 21

Yates 62, Diboll 42

Hardin Jefferson 68, Huntington 36

