Tenaha rolls past Broaddus in area round plus other scores

The Tenaha Lady Tigers have one goal i n mind, state. They are ranked 8th in the latest poll and have dominated the competition.
Thursday night, the team won 42-7 over Broaddus. The Lady tigers were up 20-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. In the past two games, they have allowed 5 total combined points in first half action.
The area round will wrap up Friday night.
Thursday scores:
Tenaha 42, Broaddus 7
Douglass 56, Hull Daisetta 21
Yates 62, Diboll 42
Hardin Jefferson 68, Huntington 36
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.