Bulldogs looking for deep playoff run with Dewitz and Clifton leading the way

Like every other team in the playoffs, the Central boys basketball team is looking at making a deep playoff run.

The difference might be that many people are considering them a dark horse in the state race. Heading into their Bi-District round game with Hempsted in Huntsville next week, the Bulldogs are ranked 17th in the state in 3A. They have played some of the best teams. over 10 of their opponents have been ranked this year. Their games with Central Heights in the district races have also been thrillers.

The team is led by Riley Dewitz and Ty Clifton. Dewitz has over 2,000 career points for the team in his four years. He also is in the top 10 all-time in Texas with over 300 3 pointers. Clifton has over 1,000 points and if it was not for an injury a few years ago, he could be with Dewitz in the 2,000 point club.

Both guards create a unique opportunity.

"There are a lot of times during the game that they can look at me and not even say anything and make those adjustments," Head Coach Mike Dewitz said. "I don't have to say anything. They can just make those adjustments. They have been together since 7th grade and they just know each other. It is going to be a special run."

Dewitz is not worried about the stats. For him it is state and nothing else matters.

"We have been the leaders since 7th grade," Riley Dewitz said. "We have been pushing everyone. It is all about making it to state and a deep run."

His buddy Clifton said the year has been special and the team is now winning games they would have lost in the past.

"It is a special year for those six seniors," Clifton said. "We have grown up playing together. We are looking forward to this."

The two guards know it would not happen until the regional final but they are hopeful for a third game against Central Heights for the right to go to state.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.