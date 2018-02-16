Foster dominates for Hudson in first game on new field

Payton Foster led the Lady Hornets in a dominating performance from the mound in the team's first game of the annual Hudson tournament.

Foster pitched 4 innings in the timed game against New Caney where Hudson won 3-0. Foster threw 12 strikeouts. It was also the first game on the new turf field that was just finished at the school.

"The fields have always been nice," Head coach Wesley Capps said. "They have been nice facilities to play out. We were looking at these fields because on bad weather days like this we can play while other fields cannot."

The team also went on to win their night game against Corrigan.

