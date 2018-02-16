Central ISD evacuating high school, junior high because of bomb threat

As a precaution, Central ISD’s administration is in the process of evacuating the district’s high school and junior high campuses.

The move came after a bomb threat message was found on a wall of a bathroom stall at the high school’s career tech building, according to Dr. Allen Garner, Central ISD’s superintendent.

Garner said they found the bomb threat at about 9 a.m. Friday morning.

“Obviously, the safety of our students is our first priority right now,” Garner said.

The Central ISD superintendent said that the high school students are being evacuated to the Central Elementary campus, and the junior high students are being evacuated to Clawson Assembly of God, a church on U.S. Highway 69.

Garner said K-9 units and Texas Rangers are on their way to the high school campuses. He said once they get on scene, they will sweep the buildings to make sure there is no threat of any kind.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, concerned parents will be able to pick their children up at Central Elementary and Clawson Assembly of God. The post also stated that additional personnel have been called in to assist with student check out at the two evacuation locations.

"Be advised if you choose to pick your child up at the elementary or Clawson Church, there may be a rush of traffic causing a slower process for student pickup," the Facebook post stated.

CAUTION: US 69 North in Pollok is extremely busy as parents pick up students following a bomb threat at Central High School. Motorists are urged to reduce speed and be aware of buses moving students off campus. — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) February 16, 2018

The Facebook post also urged parents to remain calm and patient in this situation.

Garner stressed that they have enough faculty and staff at the elementary campus and Clawson Assembly of God that students will be safe at those locations.

Huntington Superintendent David Flowers told East Texas News that a tie-breaker basketball game between the Huntington Red Devils and the Hudson Hornets that was originally going to be played at Central High School tonight has been moved to Angelina College. The game will be at the AC gym at 5 p.m. The winner of the game will continue on to the high school playoffs.

Flowers said they didn't know how long it would take for the situation at Central High School to be resolved. He added that they didn't want school buses and the fans from the two school districts to get in the way if the bomb threat investigation is still ongoing at game time.

