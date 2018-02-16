Nacogdoches PD investigating armed robbery at N. University Pizza Hut

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the North University Pizza Hut Thursday night.

Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the robbery occurred at the Pizza Hut Delivery location at 3102 N. University at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

A male suspect entered the restaurant and threatened the clerk with a large knife. After the suspect demanded money, he fled the scene on foot, Sowell said.

“The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie with a bandana on his face,” Sowell said. “The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of Cash. No injuries were reported.”

