Lufkin elementary school starts coding, technology skills in kindergarten, 2nd grade

Early childhood educators have been emphasizing the skill of coding to younger and younger age groups.

On Friday. Dunbar Primary School revealed that they're joining the trend by teaching their kindergarten and 2nd-grade Gifted and Talented classes coding and technology skills, through toys, activities, and games.

One of these toys is a caterpillar that lights up and moves certain ways, depending on which segments are put next to each other.

"They have like parts you can code with, and I know a lot about it because I was in coding class," said 2nd grader, Amya Nelson.

Nelson seemed to be seeing more than just the fun side of these stations.

"It can help you in life when you apply for a job," Nelson said.

According to her 2nd-grade teacher, Sara Dixon, Nelson is right on the mark when it comes to the point of the activities.

"We just think it's a great opportunity for them to be exposed to it," Dixon said. "They're going to need it in their careers and in their jobs. And, it's great to start young."

Dixon said that the Olympic-athlete theme to each table came when the opening ceremonies matched up with the student's first day with the new materials.

"We thought it would be really fun for them to be introduced to the things we got, while also getting to experience the Olympics," Dixon said.

Dixon added that combining younger and older students can lead to mentorships.

"Then the kindergarteners can learn from us," said 2nd grader, Joey Knapp. "Then, when the kindergarteners go to 2nd grade, they'll already know stuff that we know."

The money used to buy the new equipment was granted this year to the classes by Lufkin ISD's Education Foundation.

