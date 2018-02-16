Lufkin elementary school starts coding, technology skills in kindergarten, 2nd grade

Early childhood educators have been emphasizing the skill of coding to younger and younger age groups. Friday. Dunbar Primary School revealed that they're joining the trend by teaching their kindergarten and 2nd grade "Gifted and Talented" classes coding and technology skills, through toys, activities, and games.More >>
Early childhood educators have been emphasizing the skill of coding to younger and younger age groups. Friday. Dunbar Primary School revealed that they're joining the trend by teaching their kindergarten and 2nd grade "Gifted and Talented" classes coding and technology skills, through toys, activities, and games.More >>
The Brookshire Brothers stores here in Lufkin are pioneering an initiative to provide online shopping and grocery delivery, off sight or in the parking lot, in deep East Texas.More >>
The Brookshire Brothers stores here in Lufkin are pioneering an initiative to provide online shopping and grocery delivery, off sight or in the parking lot, in deep East Texas.More >>
It's a lesson being taught inside the walls of a classroom. A person can strive to be whatever they want no matter their skin color.More >>
It's a lesson being taught inside the walls of a classroom. A person can strive to be whatever they want no matter their skin color.More >>
Campus security issued an all-clear as of 4:30 p.m.More >>
Campus security issued an all-clear as of 4:30 p.m.More >>
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have arrested six men in connection with burglaries of homes on County Road 267 that occurred on Jan. 4.More >>
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have arrested six men in connection with burglaries of homes on County Road 267 that occurred on Jan. 4.More >>