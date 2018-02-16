Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have arrested six men in connection with burglaries of homes on County Road 267 that occurred on Jan. 4.

During the burglary, the suspects stole three shotguns, a 9mm pistol, jewelry, a lock box containing official documents, and a couple of tool bags that contained power and hand tools.

Chad Manicom, 26, Dalton Sandefer, 20, and Jay Brioun Alexander Sylvain, 19, were originally arrested on felony burglary of a habitation charges. Later, they were also charged with first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

Donnie Ray Brown, 20, was also arrested in connection with the burglary on CR 267. He was charged with burglary with the intent to commit another felony and Class Misdemeanor theft between $750 and $2,500. Frederick Breckenridge Jackson, 27, was arrested and charged with Class B misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750.

Daron Patrick Dixon, 33, of was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to one of the probable cause affidavits, a JCSO investigator interviewed Sandefer at the sheriff’s office on Feb. 8. Sandefer allegedly said that Sylvain burglarized a residence in the 300 block of CR 267 on Jan. 4 and three shotguns, a 9mm pistol, jewelry, a lock box containing official documents, and a couple of tool bags that contained power and hand tools.

Sandefer said that Sylvain entered the home and brought the stolen property out to him, the affidavit stated. Later, Manicom allegedly told the JCSO investigator that he parked his vehicle between the two houses on the property on CR 267 and that Sylvain pulled three shotguns from a culvert.

Manicom also said that Sandefer came from the back of the property and put a lock box and a couple of bags in his vehicle before they sped off, the affidavit stated. The suspect also allegedly said that Sandefer held onto the 9mm pistol for a few days before he had someone hold it for him.

When Sylvain was arrested on Feb. 9, he admitted to being a part of the burglaries and told law enforcement where they could find one of the shotguns, the affidavit stated. Later, Sylvain allegedly changed his story and said he “did nothing and knew nothing.”

According to the affidavit, one of the stolen shotguns was recovered from Sandefer’s bedroom. In addition, some of the stolen power tools were found in the trunk of Manicom’s car, and stolen property was found at the home where Sylvain was arrested.

The JCSO investigator said in the affidavit that he was asking for engaging in organized criminal activity warrants for Manicom, Sandefer, and Sylvain because of their combined efforts in the “commission of the burglary and the transportation, sale, or distribution of the stolen property.”

During the course of the investigation, the JCSO also learned that Jackson and Brown pawned several of the stolen items at Insta Cash pawn in Lufkin and at EZ Pawn in Beaumont.

“Sandefer was also located and interviewed at which time he confessed to assisting Sylvain with the burglary by moving property to the vehicle as Sylvain went in and out of the residence stealing the property,” one of the affidavits stated. {Sandefer stated that he also went with Chad, Jackson, Brown, and Sylvain to Lufkin and Beaumont when the property was sold.”

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.