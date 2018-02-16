Arrests made in string of East Texas car burglaries

Two people are in custody and more arrests are pending in connection to a string of car burglaries that occurred on numerous county roads in and around Nacogdoches County last month.

The suspects are also accused of committing the crimes in neighboring Shelby and Sabine counties.

“I have formed a special crimes unit consisting of 6 deputies within NCSO whose sole mission is to solve these crimes and recover property,” Sheriff Jason Bridges posted on Facebook Friday night. “Due to their efforts, we got a break in the case last week. If you are a victim in one of these crimes, NCSO will be contacting you in the near future.”

Bridges said they are working to recover all stolen property, but the information they can release at this time is limited to protect the ongoing investigation.

They did reveal that deputies recovered stolen property from Nacogdoches, Shelby, and Sabine Counties.

“Sabine County Sheriff Office has teamed up with us, and we continue to press on to find other weapons that are still missing,” Bridges said.

Victims of the burglaries that happened in the Woden, Melrose, Shady Grove and surrounding areas will be contacted with more information when it becomes available.

